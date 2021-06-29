Hold on to your celebrations – Hearts board member to players, fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Akamba, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak is urging the club’s players not to be carried away by their Super Clash victory against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians are flying high with no defeat recorded in their last ten matches. Their latest victim being Kumasi Asante Kotoko who suffered a 1-0 defeat on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Speaking to Kumasi FM, Alhaji Akambi said the aim on Sunday was to pick the three points and once that was achieved, they now switched focus to the next match.



He said their focus now is winning their next three games which will confirm them as winners of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



He appealed to the Hearts supporters to continue supporting the club and pray for the players to end the 12-year drought.



"The three points was the most important thing and we the Phobians picked it. We still have 3 more games to go, I will implore all Phobians to hold on with their celebrations until we are done with the three remaining games.



"Hearts of Oak is playing better football at the moment, I have not said we have won the league but let us all be patient and wait for the remaining three games and we all see who wins the title at the end of the day,” he said.



Similar sentiments were earlier expressed by coach Samuel Boadu who said his players will continue fighting until the title is wrapped.



“I cannot say we’ve won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title yet because there are three games to play before the season ends.



“It was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off,” he said.



