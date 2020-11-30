Press Releases of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Infinix Ghana

Hit the Infinix Global Jackpot, be a winner

Infinix Global Jackpot

Infinix, premium online-driven smartphone brand, will be launching the "Infinix Global Jackpot" event for the first time. The purpose of this event is to show appreciation for the support of consumers over the years, where premium gifts such as motorbikes, refrigerators, home appliances, and other grand draw prizes will be given out for the New Year.



Mr. Philip Pan, Infinix Global GTM and Retail Management Director said, “Since its establishment in 2013, Infinix has always been paying attention to the changes in the market, striving to meet the diverse needs of young consumers.



With continuous innovation, we are committed to providing a platform for the young generation who love trendy technology and have a distinctive personality to express. This ‘Infinix Global Jackpot’ event created an ultimate shopping experience that integrates consumption and entertainment.”



Over the past one year, Infinix has been researching the development trend of the mobile phone market and consumer needs and has hence launched a series of excellent models.



Infinix kicks off the flagship device of the year, Zero 8, with a focus on its aesthetic design and camera. 64MP rear quad-camera + 48MP front dual-lens enables users to capture vivid photographs and videos anytime and anywhere.



Meanwhile, Zero 8 is equipped with a 6.85" FHD+screen, a high 90Hz display refresh rate, and a 180Hz high touch sampling rate. This enhances the responsiveness and sensitivity of the touchscreen. The MediaTek Helio G90T



chipset and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration enhances the gaming and user experience.



For mobile game enthusiasts, Infinix Note 8 is the first choice of gaming phone that will empower you to play your best. With the MediaTek Helio octa-core processor and a 6.95" inch dual-hole large display screen that has a high refresh rate of 90Hz, an extremely smooth system experience can be achieved.



At the same time, the 5200mAh large-capacity battery provides a basis for continuous and stable operation for players with long hours of gaming and usage. In terms of image performance, it is equipped with 64MP ultra-clear 6-shots and professional-level photography configuration, all the high-quality elements that make for stunning photographs.



Infinix Hot 10 has an excellent performance in audio-visual entertainment. The Helio G70 chipset and the upgraded 6.78" large-size screen gives the users a more interactive and immersive gaming experience. It is equipped with a large 5200mAh battery for a long battery life that provides endless fun anytime, anywhere.



The "Infinix Global Jackpot" is an exciting event that includes the Lucky Prize, Mega Jackpot, and Super Jackpot. Participants who have purchased the Zero 8 series, Note 8 series and Hot 10 series models are entitled to stand a chance at the "Infinix Global Jackpot".



Jackpot machines will be placed in all Infinix accredited retail stores. Lucky winners can take home a brand new Infinix Note 8 or other grand prizes such as TV sets, refrigerators, home appliances, and motorbikes. So get ready for the wonderful surprises this year! The draw dates are as follows:



Mega Jackpot?1st December 2020 – 5th January 2021 Draw date: 8th January 2021



Super Jackpot?1st January 2021 – 7th January 2021 Draw date: 8th January 2021

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.