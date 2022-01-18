Historic moment: CAF appoints all female team to officiate Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Zimbabwe are winless in the 2021 AFCON



Guinea are second on Group C table



Referee Salima Mukansanga to handle Zimbabwe vs Guinea game



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed an all-female team to take charge of the last Group B game between the National Elephants of Guinea and the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



Zimbabwe will play as the host team in their last group game in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon against Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Sports Stadium in Yaoundé on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Rwandan referee, Salima Mukansanga will be at the centre of attraction as Guinea seeks qualification to the knockout phase of the competition after amassing four points in two games.



Salima Mukansanga will be assisted by Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon and Morocco’s Fatiha Jermoumi.



Referee Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco will be in charge of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to help Salima Mukansanga to make all the difficult calls in the game.



The game will kick off at 4pm.



