Hisense reward Kotoko, old players

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Hisense Ghana

Electronic appliances leader, Hisense Ghana Limited on Sunday honoured their pledge by rewarding Asante Kotoko and its legends with financial packages.



Before the game against Bechem at the Baba Yara Stadium, officials of Hisense and its brand ambassador – Nana Ama McBrown presented two separate cheques- GHC4,000 each for the playing body as well as the club’s legends (Old players).





The reward scheme was aimed at whipping up the team’s scoring abilities and also to recognize the past players for their immense contribution to the development of the club thus far.



Hisense’s Marketing coordinator Madam Abena Konadu said “This is to urge the team on to go the extra mile in all their matches. We have shifted from the old reward system where we paid teams that scored against Kotoko.



“ What we are doing now is we pay Kotoko GH4,000 for winning a game as well as give the same amount to the club’s legends if the team wins.



“In the event where the team draws, Hisense will reward only the playing body, but they will receive nothing should they suffer loss.”



Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah responding to the gesture said “We are grateful to Hisense for always buying into our ideas and innovations to support Kotoko.”



He added “The legends and players are equally happy and grateful. We urge the fans to patronise Hisense products to enable them to support us more.”



Kotoko currently sits on the league’s summit with six points after two games with wins against Dreams FC and recently Bechem United.



Hisense is the Porcupine Warriors’ lead sponsor.