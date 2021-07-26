Hisense pays Kotoko, others GH¢160,000

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Euro 2020 key sponsor Hisense Ghana, the electronic giant has made good on its pledge to Asante Kotoko and players who scored against the Porcupine Warriors in the just-ended Premier League.





Kotoko, who finished second in the 2020/21 league season a few days ago received a cheque for GH¢135,000 for keeping clean sheets in 27 matches at the Len Clay Stadium- Obuasi.





On the same day, Elmina Sharks’ Faisal Mustapha took home a cheque for GH¢5,000 for scoring against Kotoko in the first round.





Again, Elmina Sharks’ Tahir Mensah, who scored the winning goal against Kotoko on the final day of this season’s league received a cheque for GH¢5,000.





At the Cape Coast Stadium, Bechem United’s Steven Owusu Kaakyire received a cheque for GH¢5,000 from officials of Hisense for scoring against Kotoko on matchday 33, while Medeama’s Richard Boadu took home a cheque for GH¢5,000 at the Akon Stadium, Tarkwa.



Earlier at the Accra Stadium, current league champions Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had his share of the reward package (GH¢5,000) after scoring against the Porcupine Warriors in their crucial decider totalling 160,000.





The reward package was instituted by the management of Hisense to promote goal scoring and a high level of competition among players in the top-flight league.



Officials of Hisense in separate interviews after the presentations said “Management thought it prudent to institute this scheme to promote goal scoring, and I must admit it has paid off.”



In like manner, the recipients in separate interviews applauded Hisense Ghana for making good on its pledge.