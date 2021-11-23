'His injury is serious' – Ajax manager provides update on Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax manager, Erik Ten Hag has disclosed that the injury sustained by Mohammed Kudus while on international break is a serious one.



The youngster picked up a knock while in action for the Black Stars in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Having returned to Ajax for further assessment, it has been uncovered that Mohammed Kudus will spend a lengthy time on the sidelines.



According to his manager Ten Hag, the injury is a serious one and comes as disappointing news.



“It is a serious injury. That will take a while. I don't know whether he will be able to get into action this calendar year. It is very annoying that he was injured again,” the Ajax manager shared after the win against KRC Waalwijk.



Erik Ten Hag continued, “He had just been fit for a while and has played a number of games. He played a very good role against Borussia Dortmund. It's extremely disappointing, especially for himself. He is deeply disappointed that it will happen to him again. We'll have to pull him out and he'll have to lift himself up again.”



Sources say Mohammed Kudus will recover from the latest injury in early 2022.