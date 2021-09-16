‘His advise is total rubbish’ – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe wants Bernhard Lippert sacked

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe wants Bernhard Lippert to lose his job



• He claims Bernhard Lippert is part of the problem in the national team



• The GFA is set to name the replace of the coach CK Akonnor in the coming days



Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, wants the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, to be sacked from his role.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe’s comment comes on the back of the GFA’s decision to terminate the contract of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistant coaches, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, on Monday, September 13, 2021.



But the former GFA boss believes that CK Akonnor alone shouldn’t be blamed for Ghana’s abysmal start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as he worked closely with the Technical Director of the GFA.



He stated that he would have fired Technical Director Bernhard Lippert alongside CK Akonnor and his two assistant coaches because they all worked together.



“I would have fired him [Lippert] immediately because it is his advise that led CK [Akonnor] into this sort of situation in which he is unless CK ignores some of the advises he gives.”



“But if CK listens to him carefully then some of the technical advises he has been giving is totally rubbish and that led us to this sort of situation we find ourselves so if CK is gone, he should follow him,” he said in an interview with Metro TV.



