Monday, 14 March 2022

Hilarious video of linesman 'getting lost' in Kotoko, Gold Stars game trends on social media

A ridiculous moment that was captured during Asante Kotoko's game against Bibiani Gold Stars has popped up in the trends the day after the game.

Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre totally forgot his position and found himself close to the 18-yard box during Kotoko's second goal in the game.

Kotoko won the match, beating Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 20. George Mfegue scored a brace, with Augustine Agyapong, Franck Etouga, and Samuel Boating adding one each to complete the riot.

However, not Kotoko putting up a five-star performance is in the trends nor the league's top scorer Etouga netting his 14 goals of the season but rather 'lost' Akuhre is the talk of the town.

Many have ridiculed him. However, the conversation has been whether his act is within the laws?

There are no clear rules regarding assistant referees entering the field during the game. According to the FIFA Laws, the assistant referee can enter the pitch to help the referee control situations like ensuring a wall is 10 yards away from the ball during freekick and also during improper misco0nducts.

