You are here: HomeSports2022 06 25Article 1569104

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Highlights of Nigeria’s victory over Burkina Faso in WAFU U-17 Championship final

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Nigeria team lifting the trophy play videoThe Nigeria team lifting the trophy

Nigeria's u-17 side mounted a spirited performance to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to lift the WAFU U-17 Championship on Friday, June 23, 2022.

The Eaglets did not waste much time as they struck first in the 22nd minute through Abubakar Abdulahi.

The Nigerians held on to their lead till the 42nd minute when the Burkinabes equalized Oueraogo.

Straight from recess Abubakar Abdulahi scored the winner for Nigeria via a header in the 46th minute.

The Nigerians remained resolute in defence till the final whistle to be crowned champions of the WAFU u-17 Championship.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso would now represent West Africa at the u-17 AFCON in Algeria later this year.

Watch highlights of the match below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment