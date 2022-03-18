Highlights of Karela United’s 1-1 draw with Medeama

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sule Musah grabbed an important point for Medeama SC away against Karela United in a 1-1 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Patrick Mensah scored the opener for Karela United after several attempts at goal.



The hosts went into the break with the lead but it was Medeama who came into the second half as a rejuvenated side as they went in search of a goal.



Sule Musah displayed brilliance and scored with a powerful effort that hit the back of the Karela United net.



The draw moved Karela United temporarily to the 6th position with Medeama SC still at the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table.



Watch highlights below



