Highlights of Hearts of Oak thumps Eleven Wonders 4-1

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak beats Eleven Wonders 4-1



Kofi Kordzi hits brace to increase GPL goal tally



Eleven Wonders sit in the relegation zone after 12 games



Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak produced the best response following their matchday five outstanding game defeat to Medeama at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



The Phobians put smiles on the faces of their numerous fans at the Accra Sports Stadium after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by four goals to one at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022.



Striker Kofi Kordzi netted a brace in the second half for Accra Hearts of Oak before Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed the win with a fourth goal in the 62nd minute.



Late in the game, Tetteh Nortey netted a consolation goal for Techiman Eleven Wonders as Hearts of Oak cruised to an eventual 4-1 win after 90 minutes.



The Phobians currently occupies the 6th position on the Ghana Premier League with twenty points with an outstanding game against league leaders Asante Kotoko.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:



