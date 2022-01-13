Highlights of Hearts of Oak's defeat to Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama pulled a break on Hearts of Oak's unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday



Vincent Atingah scored the only goal as Medeama condemned his former club Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 defeat in the Ghana Premier League.



The outstanding matchday 6 fixture was played on Wednesday with the Mauves and Yellows winning thanks to the defender’s calm finish from 12 yards.



The contentious decision was awarded 10 minutes to end proceedings. Robert Addo Sowah barged into Ahmed Toure inside the box as the striker tried to reach a through ball.



The referee quickly pointed to the spot, much to the admiration of Medeama fans at the T & A stadium. Atinga, the penalty specialist, calmly beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.



Hearts finished the game with 10 men as Kwadwo Obeng Junior was sent off in stoppage time.



The defeat ends Hearts of Oak’s unbeaten run, as it is their first since November 2021, and means they remain in seventh place.



