Highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-1 stalemate with Ebusua Dwarfs

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are three points away from their first title in 12 years following an important draw against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Captain Nkrumah Korsah gave Dwarfs the league late in the game but they couldn't hold as Kwadwo Obeng Jr scored deep into injury time.



The Phobians who are three points clear at the top and have a better head to head against second-placed Kotoko will be champions next weekend if they beat Liberty Professionals.



The draw means that Hearts of Oak have gone ten games without defeat, drawing only in the process.



Ahead of the game Hearts coach Ibrahim Salifu was named best Home-based player at the Ghana Football Awards.



Head coach Samuel Boadu was also named Men's Coach of the Year at the same event.



