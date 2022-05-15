Highlights of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at WAFU U20 tournament

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Ghana lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso on Saturday, 14 May 2022, and got eliminated at the 2022 WAFU U20 Zone B tournament.



This means the Black Satellites will not be in Egypt to defend their African title they won in Mauritania.



It was Ghana second straight defeat at the tournament which served as a qualifier for the CAF U20 Cup of Nations.



Burkina Faso took a 33rd minute lead through Moussa Ky but the Black Satellites leveled before half time through substitute Alex Sarfo.



But after Ghana bowed out of the tournament following a last minute winner from Abdul Rachid Zagre.



Ghana started the game the better of the two sides, dominating the early exchanges with Abdul Razak coming close with a ferocious free-kick.



Emmanuel Annor forced a save from Burkina Faso goalie Philippe Pare but halfway into the first half the Young Stallions started to seize control.



They took the lead after a brilliant work from the left, with Moussa Ky heading home.



Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso:



