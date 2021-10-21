Highlights of Black Queens' 2-0 defeat to Nigeria

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in the first leg of 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Sweden-based striker Uchenna Kanu scored all two goals in the game played at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium.



The Linkopings attacker broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before doubling the lead five minutes later.



The Black Queens came close to scoring but were unfortunate upfront.



Coach Mercy Tagoe’s ladies will host the Super Falcons in the return leg to be played in Ghana on Sunday, October 24, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ghana will have to win by a 3-0 margin to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.







