Highlights: Watch how Ghana defeated Nigeria on penalties to qualify for 2022 CHAN

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Galaxies booked their place in next year's CHAN tournament despite losing to Nigeria on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



The Black Galaxies succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Super Eagles in the second leg of the final qualifying round.



Annor Walker's side sailed through on after winning on post-match penalty shootouts after 2-2 aggregate scoreline having beaten Nigeria 2-0 in the first leg a week ago in Cape Coast.



Watch highlights of the game below:







