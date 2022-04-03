You are here: HomeSports2022 04 03Article 1506479

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Highlights: Imoro Ibrahim scores freekick to give Kotoko sweet victory of King Faisal

Asante Kotoko beat 1-0 King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium play videoAsante Kotoko beat 1-0 King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko ended their bad run against city rival King Faisal in week 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The league leaders did not waste time announcing their intent, scoring five minutes after kick-off.

Asante Kotoko was given a free kick on the left side of the box. Imoro Ibrahim stepped up and converted to make it 1-0.

In the 39th minute, Imoro Ibrahim nearly scored again, but his free-kick sailed off the crossbar. Mfegue followed and found Fabio Gama, but he couldn't make the final connection.

King Faisal came dangerously close to equalizing, but Ortiz Sam's attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

After halftime the Porcupine Warriors made some changes to their squad Emmanuel Keyekeh replaced the injured Mudasiru Salifu.

King Faisal got an opportunity to score through a free-kick but that was wasted.

The game ended 1-0 with Kumasi Asante Kotoko extending the gap at the top.