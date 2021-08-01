Highlights: How Samuel Takyi boxed his way to Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'And that’s a medal no one saw coming’ said the commentator at the end of the bout. This statement perfectly sums up how the bout unfolded.



In the first round, Samuel Takyi was nonexistent. He was overwhelmed by the offensive prowess of his more experienced Columbian opponent, David Avila Ceiber in the featherweight division of the Olympic boxing event in Tokyo.



But as a sign of his remarkable spirit that saw him overcome challenges in Ghana to still qualify for the Olympic Games, Takyi bounced back in the second and third rounds to win the fight.



Takyi steered himself well and outworked his 32-year-old opponent who lost heat in the final round of the bout.



The last round was all about Takyi who took to his opponent and gave him some punches that earned some marks on the judges’ score card.



At the end of the fight, the judges called it in his favor with a 3-2 scoreline. He has thus become the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic medal in 29 years.







