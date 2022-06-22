Highlights: How Ghana beat USA in the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

After beating the Czechs in their second, the Black Stars of Ghana beat the United States of America in their final group game to qualify for the knockout phase.



The final group game between Ghana and USA was played at the Max-Morlock-Stadion Sports Stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, on June 22, 2006.



Ghana drew the first blood in the game through midfielder Haminu Dramani in the 22nd minute but Clint Dempsey pulled parity for the Americans by shooting from close range in the 43rd minute.



And with two minutes to end the first half, the Black Stars were awarded a penalty after striker Razak Pimpong was pushed in the box for attempting a header from a back pass.



Captain Stephen Appiah picked the ball and scored from the spot giving the goalkeeper no chance to save the kick.



The second half was a bit intense for the Black Stars but the team defended as their lives depended on the victory for the game to end in favour of Ghana.



The victory was well celebrated across Ghana as Ghanaians couldn't hide their joy about the team's performance in Ghana's maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup.



Watch highlights of the game that happened in 2006 below:







