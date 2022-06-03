Highlights: How Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with AshantiGold to win 25th GPL title

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko became champions of the Ghana Premier League for the 25th on Thursday after securing a draw against Ashanti Gold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding fixture.



The Miners struck first when in-form attacker Yaw Annor scored a superb goal to give his side the lead in the game in the 10th minute.



Kotoko probed for a goal in the first half on a number of occasions but they were unluckily at the face of the goal.



However, luck smiled on the Porcupines in the second half as they got the most important goal to win them the Ghana Premier League.



Maxwell Agyemang scored in the 66th minute through a header and that was enough to win Asante Kotoko the league tile they have been searching for; for seven years.



The Porcupines held on to the draw to ensure they claim the title with three matches to end the season.



