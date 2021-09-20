Highlights: Hearts of Oak beats CL Kamsar 2-0

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: phobianews.com

Ghana Premier Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak are through to the next stage of the CFA Champions League after a 2-0 victory over Guinean side CI Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Two late second-half goals from Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured a 2-0 victory for Accra Hearts of Oak against their Guinean counterparts Club Industriel de Kamsar in a fascinating encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Substitute Kofi Kordzi broke the deadlock for Hearts in the 84th minute with a well-struck free-kick outside the penalty box while Salim Adams also came off the bench to double the lead for Hearts with a ferocious hit.



Hearts of Oak were largely dominant in the first half with Isaac Mensah and Afriyie Barnieh coming close but the CI Kamsar goalkeeper did produce some excellent saves to deny the home team.



The Guinean side largely adopted the counter-attacking play but the Robert Addo and Mohammed Alhassan were superb in defense for Hearts as they curtailed most of their attacking incursions.



Watch the highlights below:



