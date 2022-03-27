Highlights: Hearts of Oak beat Elmina Sharks 8-7 on penalties in FA CUP

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Hearts of Oak were given a very tedious task but managed to sail through with a 10-9 win on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time to advance into the quarter-final of the MTN FA Cup.



The Phobians took the lead after the half-hour mark when Isaac Mensah headed in a corner kick.



Daniel Afriyie's shot was deflected out for a corner kick which was whipped in by Sulley Muntari.



The former Ghana international delivered it onto the head of Mensah who powered it in.



But just after the break, Sharks managed to draw level through Ishmael Antwi who connected in at the near post.



In the 78th minute, Sharks were in front through Antwi again whose drilled low shot slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.



There was ten minutes of stoppage time and that allowed Hearts to find the equalizer courtesy a controversial penalty call.



Patrick Razak went down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot although television showed he was never fouled by the Sharks defender.



After regulation time, the two teams were tied at 2-2.



Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi saved Ishmael Antwi's kick in the second round of kicks after all 22 players on the pitch took part.



Daniel Barnieh scored for the second time in the shootout to give the Phobians the advantage.



