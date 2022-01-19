Highlights: Hearts beat Golden Kicks 5-2 in MTN FA Cup match

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak, mauled their opponents Golden Kick 5-2 to knock them out of the competition.



Striker Kofi Kordzi gave Hearts of Oak the lead from a free-kick pass after five minutes of action. Afriyie Barnieh doubled the lead when headed in a beautiful cross from a corner kick.



Isaac Pappoe managed to pull one back for Golden Kick in the 29th minute to make it 2-1. With a few minutes to end the first-half proceedings, the Phobians increased their lead once again and made it 3-1.



Golden Kick's attacker Nathaniel Awaitey nailed one of the visitors to decrease the Phobians tally after recess. But Obeng Junior makes it 4 for Hearts after connecting a Salifu’s cross inside the opponent's box.



Youngster, Suraj, made it 5 for the defending champions after scoring in the 90th minute.



The game ended 5-2 with Hearts of Oak progressing to the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup.



Asante Kotoko were knockout in the round of 64 stage by King Faisal.



