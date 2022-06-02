Highlights: Ghana wins over Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Madagascar in their first game of the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



After a barren first half, midfielder Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock in the 52 minutes to put Ghana ahead in the game.



AS Roma attacker, Felix Afena Gyan also scored his debut goal for the Black Stars in the game in the 57 minutes.



Substitute Osman Bukari sealed it off with the 3rd goal in the game in the 85th minute.



The victory leaves the Black Stars top of their group in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.



Watch highlights of the match below:



