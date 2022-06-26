Highlights: Birthday boy Afriyie Barnieh scores to win FA Cup for Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday evening recorded a 2-1 comeback win against Bechem United to emerge as Champions of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup competition.



This victory in the final means that the Phobians have successfully defended the title they won last season.



On the matchday today, Bechem United took the lead in the final minutes of the first half as fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium went frenzy.



Unfortunately, the celebrations could not last. Hearts of Oak equalized through Caleb Amankwah whose goal cancelled out the earlier strike from Emmanuel Avornyo.



Later in the second half, Hearts of Oak put up a determined performance that saw the team impress even the neutral fans.



On the hour mark, the defending champions made their efforts count with a good team play which was finished off by birthday boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Six minutes later, Bechem United star man Augustine Okrah received a red card after an attack on a linesman, forcing the team to finish the match with 10 men.



In the end, Hearts of Oak did well to manage time to secure a 2-1 win in the final to retain the MTN FA Cup title.



