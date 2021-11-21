Highlights: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.



Samuel Boateng scored the first goal for the Porcupines in the first half to lift the morale of the team.



However, in the second half, youngster Isaac Oppong scored a solo goal after he cut into the box and struck the ball into the net beyond the reach of Eleven Wonders goalkeeper, Abdulai.



Mudasiru got his 3rd booking in four games and will miss Kotoko's next match.



Eleven Wonders are yet to win a game in the Ghana Premier League campaign.



Coach Prosper Nartey's side has 12 points in 4 games.



Kotoko' next game is against Karela United.



