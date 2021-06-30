Hertha sporting director Bobic talks about signing Jerome Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Fredi Bobic has commented on the chances of the transfer of 32-year-old Jerome Boateng to Hertha BSC.



“You never know what the transfer market will bring in the end. Jerome is also someone who has a Berlin background, ”the old lady's new sports director told t-online.de. And yet: "His own wishes and ideas are moving in a different direction."



That is also “okay”, emphasizes Bobic, because Boateng is “a tad younger than his brother Kevin-Prince and has the opportunity to perhaps play again in the Champions League at a big club.”



Only one of them will return both brothers return to the joint youth club. Bobic: “Prince had the dream of playing for Hertha again. I had very good experiences with him in Frankfurt. "



