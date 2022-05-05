Hertha coach Felix Magath justifies decision to bench KP Boateng in some games

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach for Hertha Berlin, Felix Magath has explained that he sometimes benches KP Boateng because he wants him fit for other games.



The Ghana international signed for his boyhood club last summer after ending his stay in Italy where he played for AC Monza.



Although he was signed to lead Hertha Berlin with his experience, injuries in the first round of the season meant he missed a lot of games.



In recent months, Coach Felix Magath has tried to be cautious with the player and has hence intentionally benched him in some matches.



Explaining his decision to BZ, the gaffer said it is because he needs him for other important matches.



“From day one I wanted Prince to be on the pitch in the finals. That's why I initially left him on the bench against teams with strong play. The risk of injury was too great. He should convince against Augsburg, Stuttgart and Bielefeld. And he did,” Coach Felix Magath said.



Up next for Hertha Berlin, the team is set to face Mainz in the German Bundesliga this weekend.