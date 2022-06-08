Hertha Berlin set to hand Kevin-Prince Boateng new contract

Soccer News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Hertha Berlin are set to extend the contract of Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng in the summer transfer window.



The 35-year-old played a crucial role in the club's survival, after leading them in the promotion-relegation playoffs against Hamburg.



Boateng took charge of the team in the second leg, naming the starting line up as well gave a coaches speech before the match.



Hertha ended up defeating Hamburg 2-0 to stay in the Bundesliga.



New manager Sandro Shwarz is planning on having a tête-à-tête with the experienced player before a decision is made on his contract extension.



"In a personal conversation, I want to get an impression of his point of view and what feelings are driving him," Shwarz said as quoted Sport Bild.



"The first important point is that we appear as a community, with the team and all employees. We want to create a change of mood as a group. To do this, we have to develop a sense of mutual support," he added.



Boateng made 20 appearances in all competitions for Hertha Berlin last season.



