Hertha Berlin in talks to sign free agent Jerome Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

German top-flight side Hertha Berlin are in talks to sign Germany-born defender Jerome Boateng who is currently a free agent.



Jerome has had a stellar career in Europe, featuring for the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.



The centre-back won multiple league titles with the current German champions and snapped up two Champions League titles as well.



He left Bayern Munich at the end of last season and is currently without a club.



If the move materializes, he will join his brother, Kevin-Prince Boateng at the club and hopefully play out the rest of their careers.