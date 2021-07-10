Hertha Berlin coach reveals reason for KP Boateng’s special training program

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin trainer, Pal Dardai has disclosed the reason behind Kevin-Prince Boateng’s special training program.



The Ghana international returned to the club where he started his career after 14 years.



Boateng joined the Bundesliga outfit on a one-year deal as a free agent after leaving Serie B side AC Monza.



He has featured twice for the club in pre-season training and did not disappoint but the coach said the Ghanaian forward is yet to reach his fitness level for the season, however, he indicated they are working to get him fit.



“We're working on Prince to make him fit and if he gets fit, then he can help football,”



According to him, in order to bring the 34-year old’s skills to bear he must first work on his fitness.



“He has an eye like no other on the team. Vertical quality, good passes, a leader.”



The coach who does not want to overstrain Boateng, said, “He gets a special program and doesn't have to do all the running units right away. That's how we'll physically manage it.”