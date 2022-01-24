Heritage World Cup Ghana Qualifiers tee-off on Feb. 19

Golf News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Heritage World Cup Ghana Qualifiers first tee-off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday, February 19.



The competition which is to select three winners to represent Ghana for the Heritage World Cup scheduled for Mauritius in July, this year, would then move to the Achimotoa Golf Course in Accra on March 26 and 27 and finally end at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi for the Northern Sector on April 30.



Mr Isaac Aninakwah, Executive Director of the Aro Golf Tours disclosed this at the launch of the competition in Accra on Friday.



He said the three winners who would be selected from the three competitions would join other winners from 30 African countries to vie for the ultimate trophy.



Mr Aninakwah said the three winners who would be representing Ghana for the competition would have their travelling expenses fully paid by the sponsors.



He named some of the companies sponsoring the competition which has Handicap 0-14 and 15-24 entry qualification, as Silver Star Auto Limited, Japan Motors, Kenya Airways, Alisa Hotel, Chase Shoes, Accra Brewery Limited, Voltic Ghana Limited, Danco Impex, Equity Insurance Limited and Strategic Plus.



The Executive Director expressed the hope that the winners who would be representing Ghana would give of their best and make Ghana proud by winning the ultimate prize.



Mr Mike Aggrey, President of the Ghana Golf association commended Aro Golf Tours for organizing the competition and called for more sponsorship and urged the youth to take active interest in the game.



Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Tafo Golf Club urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that the game was for the rich.



"Golf is for everybody, the rich and the poor can play golf, It is one game that relaxes you, it takes you away from many troubles and it is one game that you can play at the age of 90", he added.