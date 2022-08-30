Here is the top Black Stars official who has been cited in corruption scandal and sacked by Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah has been axed as Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a letter signed by the Secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the notice of handing over is due to the expiration of his contract on October 13, 2021.



"Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on 13th October 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Mr. Siedu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.



"The President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you well in your future endeavors," the statement read.



The dismissal of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) follows investigations and subsequent findings by the Special Prosecutor into corruption-related activities involving the Labianca Company.



A report by the OSP indicated that through the means of influence peddling and other activities the owner of Labianca secured illegal tax exemptions on her imported goods.



Colonel Damoah (rtd) reacted angrily to the reports and chided the ‘small boy’ Special Prosecutor for seeking to ruin his image.



Initially, while reacting to the report, the customs boss said any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…and I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” Col Damoah added.



He later went back on his word and promised to work with the Special Prosecutor to unearth the various corruption issues in his department.



Unfortunately for him, he was kicked out by the President before the investigations could be completed.



Colonel Damoah (retired) was earlier this year appointed by the Ghana Football Association as a member of the Management Committee of the Black Stars.



In a statement issued on February 9, 2022, the FA appointed Colonel Damoah (rtd) as part of a 7-member committee to handle the affairs of the team.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical team, the Medical team and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.



