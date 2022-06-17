Here is the Great Olympics coach who scored Kotoko's only goal against Bayern Leverkusen in 1981

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars assistant coach, David Duncan has reacted to a post by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who was re-living Asante Kotoko's friendly game victory over Bayern Leverkusen in 1981.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party on Sunday, June 12, 2022, posted a Graphic Sports report of Asante Kotoko's game against Bayern Leverkusen with the caption "Back in 1981…"



The post came a day after Borussia Dortmund's officials and legends came to Ghana to play a game against African giants at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Borussia Dortmund's visit to Ghana wasn't anything new as Gabby Otchere-Darko wanted to exhort the minds of Ghanaians to the good times when Ghana hosted a number of clubs.



Commenting on Gabby's post, coach David Duncan revealed that the goal that separated Asante Kotoko and Bayern Leverkusen was scored by Great Olympics coach Annor Walker who had just joined the Porcupines from Volta Juantex.



"And did you know the said only goal of the match was scored by Annor Walker, the current coach of Accra Great Olympics? He had joined Kotoko from Volta Juantex together with Albert Asaase in that particular year," David Duncan's post read.



Also, Real Madrid and Santos of Brazil were the first two glamorous clubs who visited the shores of Ghana before Bayern Leverkusen and now Borussia Dortmund.



