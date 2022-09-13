Here are two Black Stars players who have received from injury boost ahead of Brazil clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo named four injured players in his 29-man squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in the September international break.



Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Baba Iddrisu, and Benjamin Tetteh were the four players included in the squad.



Two of the aforementioned players have recovered from injuries since the squad announcement and may be available for the friendlies. The other two, on the other hand, could be replaced because they are not yet fully fit.



During the international break, Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Here are the two players who have recovered from injury





Baba Iddrisu



Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, picked up an injury during his side's 2-0 defeat to Real Betis on matchday two in the Spanish La Liga.



He subsequently missed two games due to the injury. Iddrisu made his injury return on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid.



The defensive midfielder could be available for the national team assignment barren injury complication before the break.



Thomas Partey



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey had a strong start to the season but picked up a thigh injury in training after three games.



The Black Stars deputy captain has not been in action in the past two weeks, missing four matches.



According to reports, Partey has resumed full training and is set to make his return when Arsenal face Brentford on Sunday, September 18, 2022.



Thomas Partey's return means he could available for the Ghana's September friendlies, but could potentially miss out due to precautionary reasons.





Update on Benjamin Tetteh and Elisa Owusu's injury



Benjamin Tetteh



Hull City manager, Shota Arveladze has confirmed that Benjamin Tetteh's injury will keep him out for a long time.



Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury in Hull's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on September 4, 2022.



"It's a hamstring, they always take weeks," he told BBC Humberside Sport.



“It’s difficult to say (how many weeks) - it could be four, or it could be six. It all depends on how he reacts. We’ll see during the process how quickly he recovers. We’re going to do our best and see (how it goes),” Arveladze added.





Elisha Owusu



Elisha Owusu has missed six league games since suffering a ligament tear injury on matchday two of the Belgium Pro League.



The Genk midfielder's return date is currently unknown as he is set to be out of action for the rest of September.





