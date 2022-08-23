You are here: HomeSports2022 08 23Article 1608287

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are the nine new players who joined Hearts of Oak in transfer window

FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak beefed up their squad with nine signings as the transfer window came to a close on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The Phobians were busy in the window even on deadline way as they pulled strings to sign a player at the last hour.

Striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye was a surprise signing as he switched from Great Olympics in the final hours of deadline day

The Rainbow club boosted all departments of their team from goalkeeping, defence, midfield to attack.

The club was able to bring in Junior Kaaba, an international player from Cameroon to add to their attack ahead of their campaign in the CAF Confederations League.

However, the Phobians released a few players included Kofi Kordzi, Sumaila Larry and Patrick Razak.

Despite being linked to Asante Kotoko, Sulley Muntari did not leave Hearts of Oak as it was rumoured.

Here are Hearts of Oak’s complete transfer deals

IN

Konadu Yiadom – WAFA SC CB 3y

Yassan Ouatching- Free – CAR – FW 2y

Junior Kaaba- free – Cameroon- 3y

Zakaria Yakubu – All Blacks – CB

Eric Ofori Antwi – Free – GK 2y

Wisdom Bumekpor – M – Gye Nyame

Eric Esso – Ashgold – DM – 3y

Maxwell Quaye- Great Olympics

Prince Darmamg – M

OUT

William Dankyi

Kofi Kordzi

Sumaila Larry

Patrick Razak

Enoch Addo

