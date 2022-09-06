Here are the four injured players named in Ghana squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

The Black Stars squad for the pre-World Cup friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua has been announced with some interesting additions and omissions.



The 29-man squad has usual faces like Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Richard Ofori, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among others.



The squad however contains some players who have been missing games at the club level due to injuries.



Here are the four players



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s last two matches due to injury. In the games against Manchester United and Fulham, Thomas Partey played no role.



Reports indicate that he will resume training this week but Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says he will return in ‘some weeks’.



“With Mo probably it is a little bit easier and we are talking months,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope.”



Baba Iddrisu



Like Partey, Baba Iddrisu has not been involved in Real Mallorca’s last two matches in the Spanish La Liga.



In their games against Rayo Vallecano Girona, Baba Iddrisu was left out due to injuries but his coach remains hopeful that he will return soon.



Elisha Owusu



The KA Gent midfielder has been out of the team’s recent matches due to injury. He is currently recuperating. It remains to be seen if he will be present for the games.



Benjamin Tetteh



Benjamin Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury in Hull City’s game against Sheffield United.



The striker had been in good form but the injury meant that he will be out for a couple of weeks.



This development could rule him out of Ghana’s games against Brazil and Nicaragua.