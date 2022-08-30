Here are the Black Stars players who could miss Brazil friendly due to injuries

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

The first international break of the season is fast approaching with Ghana pencilling down two friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup.



Head coach Otto Addo might miss some of his best players for the friendlies due to injury if they are unable to recover in time. The Black Stars injury list has begun to increase.



Otto Addo will, in the coming weeks, name his squad for the upcoming friendly and it is unlikely to have some of his list players available.



Ghana has scheduled two friendlies against Nicaragua and Brazil during the period, with Otto Addo set to use the high-profile friendlies to assess his players' readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Here are three Black Stars players who are currently injured



Christopher Antiw Adjei



Bochum forward, Christopher Antwi Adjei could miss Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming friendly due to injury.



He is expected to recover within the first two weeks of September and therefore might not be fully ready for national assignment.





Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham due to an injury sustained in training the day before.



"Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session," the club statement reads.



Sources close to the club suggest that the Black Stars deputy captain will be out for a couple of weeks and is set to miss five matches.



Aston Villa (H), Manchester United (A), FC Zürich (A), Everton (H), and PSV Eindhoven (H).



Inaki Williams



Inaki Williams after opening his La Liga account in Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 win over Cadiz, got stretched off in the 54 minutes due to an injury.



He will go through a further assessment before the extent of his injury is been determined.





