Here are the 8 Ghanaian players who will participate in 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League draw takes place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.



The draw will feature 32 teams, the 26 automatic qualifiers, and six playoff round winners who have been split into four seeding pots.



Ghanaian fans are already waiting to watch the draw and they hope that their favorite teams get the most favorable group in today's draw.



Ahead of the draw, we look at the Ghanaian players who will play in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



Out of the 32 competing teams, only eight Ghanaian players will take part in the UEFA Champions League but this number can change by close of the transfer window.



Kudus Mohammed, Brian Brobbey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ansgar Knauff, Issahaku Fatawu, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu Mensah, and Dennis Odoi are the seven Ghanaian players who will play in the UEFA Champions League.



The aforementioned players will be playing for Ajax, Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, Bayer O4 Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.



Below are the 32 teams who will feature in today's draw for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, Dinamo, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzeň and Maccabi Haifa.



