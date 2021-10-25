Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eighteen football clubs will compete in the upcoming 2021/22 Ghana Premier League which is set to commence on October 29, 2021.



Last season three clubs; Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies and Ebusua Dwarfs were relegated from the league.



However, three new clubs from the Division One League have been promoted to the elite league and are set to compete against some of the league’s top guns.



The newly-promoted sides include Bibiani Gold Stars, Real Tamale United and Accra Lions.



The Ghana Premier League was increased from 16 to 18 teams to include King Faisal and Great Olympics two seasons ago.



Here are the 18 teams to compete in 2021/22 Ghana Premier League



1. Accra Lions

2. Aduana Stars

3. Asante Kotoko

4. Ashanti Gold

5. Bechem United

6. Berekum Chelsea

7. Bibiani Gold Stars

8. Dreams FC

9. Eleven Wonders

10. Elmina Sharks

11. Great Olympics

12. Hearts of Oak

13. Karela United

14. King Faisal

15. Legon Cites

16. Medeama SC

17. Real Tamale United

18. WAFA