Here are the 10 strikers available to Otto Addo for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana returns to the 2022 World Cup with a dream of righting the wrongs of 2014 and reminding the world of Africa’s best-performing side in the history of the competition.



To achieve that, coach Otto Addo will need a team of prolific strikers to bury the chances that will be created by Kudus, Partey and the other midfielders.



Today, GhanaWeb takes a look at the options available to Otto Addo in the striking role.



Inaki Williams



The confirmation of the Athletic Bilbao forward’s nationality switch is music to the ears of Ghanaians as he presents a more reliable source of goals.



Williams is able to play on either side of the wings and also play centrally which gives coach Otto Addo a number of options.



He is currently Ghana’s best goal source. He scored 8 goals and managed five assists.



Antoine Semenyo



The Bristol City man made his Ghana debut in the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.



Semenyo had an impressive season in the Championship and could get a ticket to Qatar if he continues with the impressive form.



Benjamin Tetteh



Tetteh as per reports is close to joining Hull City in the Championship and will hope for a good start to life in England so that he gets called.



Tetteh is one player who could improve the Black Stars with the aerial ability and hold-up play.



Afena-Gyan



The AS Roma youngster has scored one in seven games for Ghana but has impressed in almost all the goals.



Despite his relatively diminutive nature, Afena-Gyan has shown the ability to wrestle with the big guys and win duels.



Ransford Yeboah



Ransford Yeboah is one of the five players who switched nationality to Ghana recently from Germany.



The attacker is able to play any position across the frontline and his versatility is one that Ghana could count on.



Okyere Wriedt



Wriedt has been part of the Black Stars for a while but has not made any significant impact with the limited time he has been given.



Since making his debut under Kwasi Appiah, Wriedt has been in and out of the team.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom



Possibly the most experienced name on the list, Boakye Magic as he is called has been on the peripherals of the teams.



He will however be counting his chances at the World Cup.



Joel Fameyeh



The FC Rubin Kazan forward is another name Ghana consider in the selection for the World Cup.



Bernard Tekpetey



The Ludogorets forward has been in great form for his and one who could make things count for the Black Stars.



Tekpetey is not new to the Black Stars as he has been in and out of the team for some time.



Afriyie Barnieh



The Hearts of Oak forward did light up the just-ended Ghana Premier League season and impressed greatly.



In the Black Galaxies, Afriyie Barnieh has done well and had his name on the scoresheet.