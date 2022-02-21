Here are Kotoko's next five GPL games after draw with Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Outstanding Asante Kotoko ended the first halve of the Ghana Premier League campaign on the first spot, amassing 37 points.



The Porcupine Warriors held the Phobians to a pulsating goalless draw in their outstanding matchday 7 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Both teams created some descent scoring opportunities but were wasteful in front of goal as the game ended in a draw.



The Ghana Football Association has announced the second round of the league will start on Friday, February 25-28 with Kotoko taking on Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.



The team will then travel for a crucial game against second placed Bechem United before a home game agisnt Bibiani Goldstars.



The Porcupine Warriors fourth game in the second round will be against Eleven Wonders at away before their fifth game against Karela United at home.



Below are the next five matches of Hearts of Oak filed by Footballghana.com:



Kotoko vs Dreams FC



Bechem United vs Kotoko



Kotoko vs Goldstars



Eleven Wonders vs Kotoko



Kotoko vs Karela United