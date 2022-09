Here are 3 Black Stars players who could miss Nicaragua game

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Black Stars could be without three players for their game against Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Spain.



The three players include Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, and deputy skipper Thomas Partey.



Alexander Djiku and Tariq Lamptey are doubtful for the game while Thomas Partey is ruled due to a knee injury.



Djiku and Lamptey reportedly picked up a knock during the team's second training session in Spain ahead of the game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The duo are therefore expected to miss the match due to precautionary reasons.



Meanwhile, for Thomas Partey, he has been granted permission to return to Arsenal after his knee flared up during warm-up for Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil.



He was not part of the squad that travelled from France to Spain and is therefore unavailable for the game.



The match comes off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT kick-off time.





