Here are 13 countries who have announced their final 26-man squad for World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 10 days away from starting and some national teams have begun to announce their squad list for the tournament.
FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release theirfinal squads.
During the 73rd FIFA Congress, the World's football governing body announced that the squad size for the world cup has been increased from 23 to 26.
Hence all participating countries are expected to name a 26-man squad each for the tournament.
So far, 13 countries out of the 32 participating nations have released their final list with others set to follow in the coming days.
The tournament is set to kick start on November 20 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
All leagues organized by FIFA's member associations will go on a break within the period of the tournament.
Here are the six national teams who have announced their final squad.
Japan
Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad for the tournament. The Blue Samarai released their squad on Thursday, November 1, 2022.
Takumi Minamino, Tahiro Tomiyaso, Kawashima, Kaoro Mitoma, Maya Yoshida are the key names in the squad.
