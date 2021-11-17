Herbert Mensah is no longer our Prez, dealing with him an illegality - Rugby Union VP

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Vice President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, James Nunoo, has unequivocally stated that Herbert Mensah is no longer the President of the Union.



According to him, Mensah is currently holding himself as the President, an act he described as unconstitutional.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports he indicated that Mr. Mensah’s tenure as president ended at a congress held in June this year.



He said the former president was sacked and anyone who deals with him as President for the Union would be committing an offence and at his or her own risk.



He alleged that aside from holding himself as the President, Mr. Mensah has created an Access Bank account where he is allegedly taking and putting in funds in the name of the Union.



He revealed Mr. Herbert Mensah is attending meetings in the name of the Union, a situation he explained was out of place.



He further alleged that Mr. Mensah did not carry himself well as President of the Union and had registered a car meant for the Union in the name of his wife.



He went on to allege that their investigations from the bank discovered that he used photos of other officials without their knowledge in opening the account.



He concluded by stating that the Union would be forced to sue persons who would engage with him as the Union’s President.