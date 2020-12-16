Press Releases of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition shares insights on yoga styles and unique benefits

Yoga

For some people, yoga is gentle stretching and relaxation. For others, it’s about building strength, flexibility and coordination or even a hard-core workout. Make no mistake: yoga is most definitely an exercise with the potential to bring unique benefits and challenges.



So what style of yoga should you choose? There are many to explore but we’ve rounded up some of the three basic styles to appeal to every level of energy and challenge:



Hatha: the mindful one



Hatha yoga truly encourages the mind-body connection. It is a very traditional practice focused on slow, controlled and focused movements while working with the breath and calming the mind. For many yogis, hatha is the first yoga style they’ll experience and often remains a lifetime favourite for that full body-and-mind workout.



Ashtanga: the dynamic one



There are many variations of this style, but traditional Ashtanga yoga is based on a set of flowing movements, each one directly connected to the breath. If you like to follow a set routine, this energetic, strengthening style of yoga is for you. Ashtanga devotees love this style as much for its stress-relieving effects as for the physical challenge.



Bikram: the challenging one



Bikram yoga (or hot yoga) offers a challenge like no other. It’s based very closely on traditional Ashtanga yoga but with the added element of heat. Bikram encourages the body through sweat, while the heated environment helps deepen stretches and in turn improves flexibility, tone and strength. While it’s not ideal for absolute beginners, those who practice this style often say there’s no going back!



Whichever style you choose, yoga is a form of exercise that can help you build physical and mental strength at the same time. And, as yogis will tell you, it’s a constantly evolving practice which can be both challenging and satisfying, every single day.



Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent members in more than 90 countries.



Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programmes to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

