Press Releases of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation supports Tema SOS Children’s Village with food items

HNF celebrated this year's Children’s Day by donating to SOS Children’s Village

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has marked this year’s Universal Children’s Day with a donation of food items to its Casa Herbalife partner: SOS Children’s Village, Tema.



HNF’s ‘Casa Herbalife’ centres are a network of 140 global charity partners which it supports as part of the corporation’s Nutrition for Zero Hunger programme – a commitment to help eliminate world hunger and malnutrition by supporting good causes, donating products, providing nutrition expertise and education, volunteering and awareness-raising activities. Last year, HNF donated US$3.2 million to good causes to over 90,000 children in 50 countries.



Locally, HNF’s commitment to helping improve the lives of deprived children in Ghana can be seen in the many voluntary activities that Herbalife Nutrition’s independent distributors and employees undertake on behalf of the SOS Children’s Village.



Presenting the items, Country Director for Herbalife Nutrition Ghana, Clarence Amenyah said:



“We believe that good nutrition is more than just having enough food to eat; it’s about having access to the right nutrition, a well hydrated body and rest. Our Casa Herbalife programmes are designed to give children the nourishment, care and education they need to thrive today and spread their wings tomorrow.”



National Director for SOS Children's Villages Ghana, Alexander Mar Kekula, also said: “We’re very grateful to Herbalife Nutrition Foundation for its generosity. Undoubtedly, these items will go a long way to support the children’s nutritional needs while ensuring their proper growth and development. Thank you Herbalife Nutrition Foundation!”



Established in 1971, the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana supports orphans and other vulnerable children who have been abandoned or are at risk of being abandoned.



It provides a loving home to children who are given care by SOS parents in individual family homes in its four villages in Ghana and also runs various projects under its Family Strengthening Programme.



The aim of SOS Ghana is to ensure that every child belongs to a family and is nurtured with love, respect and security. The organisation relies heavily on the generosity of the public to continue its operations in serving underprivileged children.

