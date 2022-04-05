Helping Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup gave me one of the best feelings of my career – Joseph Wollacott

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-based goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott has disclosed that having been able to help Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup gave him the best feelings of his career.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper excelled in the playoff tie of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in March.



In both matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Joseph Wollacott earned applause as his saves proved crucial.



Opening up after returning to his club, the goalkeeper has disclosed that he is excited about the part he played to help Ghana.



“Playing for Ghana, I didn’t realise before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling. It was probably one of the best feelings of my career,” Joseph Wollacott shared.



The goalkeeper has gradually cemented the starting position in the Ghana first eleven. Should he stay fit and in form, he would be the goalkeeper to man the sticks for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







