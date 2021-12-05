‘Help us get plane ticket’ - Ghana Amputee Team begs Ghanaians after winning AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana wins 2021 Amputee AFCON trophy



Team captain wants donors to help them get the trophy to the President



The Ghana Amputee national team has appealed to Ghanaians to help them get plane tickets back to the country by raising money for them following their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Challengers won the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football after beating Liberia 3-2 in the final on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



This is the second time Ghana has beaten Liberia to win the African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football after winning the maiden edition fourteen years ago.



Despite off-field issues including struggling for funds for the trip, the Black Challengers were by far the best side in the tournament staged in Tanzania.



However, they are now appealing to Ghanaians to come to their aid as they are struggling to raise money to get themselves tickets for their return trip.



“We don’t have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana from Tanzania and we need to deliver the trophy that we won the President Akufo-Addo, please help us,” Richard Arthur Opantsil, the captain of the team said.



