Hebert Mensah applauds fantastic Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko Chairman, Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah has applauded the work being done by current club Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.



He has called for support for the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management so that they can fulfill their mandate.



Speaking in an interview with Nationalist TV, the former Kotoko Chairman urged the team to go for the kill and win the league title.



"Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah is doing a fantastic job. Everybody should support what he's doing. Kotoko has almost won the league. I predicted it at the beginning of the season. They must not be complacent as the season draws to a close. Aduana Stars will be coming here to seek revenge since we defeated them in Dormaa in the reverse fixture. The least expected that and so will come into this fixture with great gusto.



I hope that Kotoko is focused not on the title but on the game and I think that with the coach Nana Yaw Amponsah and the playing body, they should succeed. We will bear them up in prayers"



Asante Kotoko will face Aduana Stars on Sunday in their matchday 28 clash.